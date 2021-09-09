Morgan Stanley Sells 4,511 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. QVT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $413.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

