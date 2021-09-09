Morpheus Labs (MITX) Achieves Market Cap of $19.25 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $19.25 million and approximately $522,631.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00168500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 430,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

