MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

