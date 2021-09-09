Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,456 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $271,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,696 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,245,000 after buying an additional 525,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $207.80 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.90 and a 200 day moving average of $183.32.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

