Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $579.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $556.40 and a 200 day moving average of $514.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

