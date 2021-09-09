Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

