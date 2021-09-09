Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $206.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

