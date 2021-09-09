Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of H&R Block worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

