Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up about 5.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. 12,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,902. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 58.79.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.