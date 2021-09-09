N-able (NYSE:NABL) Trading Down 5.7%

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.88. 6,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 709,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

N-able Company Profile (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

