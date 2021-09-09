Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Reaches $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,727.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

