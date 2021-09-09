Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Several analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 123,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,685 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.92 million, a PE ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

