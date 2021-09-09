Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $700.09 million, a PE ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

