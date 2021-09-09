Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report sales of $155.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.60 million. Natera reported sales of $98.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $617.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $620.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $756.18 million, with estimates ranging from $730.87 million to $791.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

NTRA traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $120.94. 6,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,549. Natera has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,838,222. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

