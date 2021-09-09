National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.