Navellier & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 47,245 Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $354.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sierra Metals Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

