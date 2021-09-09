Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $203,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $287.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.72.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.