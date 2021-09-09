nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.27. 28,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.32. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays upped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Finally, G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,083 shares of company stock worth $3,152,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

