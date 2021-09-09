NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Down 32.9% Over Last Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.89 million and $8.31 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00060393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00168285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

