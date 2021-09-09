Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 452.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.