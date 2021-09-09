New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.33

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.29. New Gold shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 13,080 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $851.06 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 3,441.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 698.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.