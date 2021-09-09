New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $163.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.68. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

