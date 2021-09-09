New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 234.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Well were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Well by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,569 shares of company stock worth $3,205,764. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

