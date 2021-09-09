New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Mimecast worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 528,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 123.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $914,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,099,697.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,050 shares of company stock worth $10,539,347. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.