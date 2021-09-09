New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,456 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $62.41 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,775 shares of company stock valued at $30,925,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

