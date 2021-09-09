New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 527 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 26.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHC opened at $602.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.43. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

