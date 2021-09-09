NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.39.

NXE stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

