NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $343.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $302.00 to $343.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

NICE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. cut their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $294.83 on Thursday. NICE has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $300.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.70 and a 200 day moving average of $244.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NICE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

