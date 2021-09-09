Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after buying an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

