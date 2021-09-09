Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 77,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

