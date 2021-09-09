Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

