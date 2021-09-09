Ninepoint Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,799. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.24 and a 52-week high of $143.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

