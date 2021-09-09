Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $493,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,654 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $262.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,667. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $222.89 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.06 and a 200-day moving average of $285.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

