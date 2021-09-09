Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 1,854 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 63,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.