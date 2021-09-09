Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,000. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 1.6% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 168,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,833,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

