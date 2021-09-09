Ninepoint Partners LP Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. The AES makes up about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in The AES were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 144.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 25.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

