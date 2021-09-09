Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $210.52 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.10 and a 200-day moving average of $187.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

