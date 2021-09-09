Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,091 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

