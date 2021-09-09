Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,060 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 88.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,158,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 544,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

NYSE HP opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

