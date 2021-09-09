Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

