NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NN Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

