Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,570 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

