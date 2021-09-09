Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in KE by 81.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in KE by 33.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in KE by 34.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in KE by 52.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,081,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,388 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in KE by 183.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

BEKE opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.