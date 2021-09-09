Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 550 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Rollins by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rollins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.