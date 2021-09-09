Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,808 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

