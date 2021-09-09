Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after acquiring an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 500,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 371,463 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 374,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 312,402 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

