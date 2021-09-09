Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.