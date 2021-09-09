Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,500 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.89 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

