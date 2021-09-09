Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

