Nord/LB Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €36.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €36.50 ($42.94) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.22 ($46.14).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

